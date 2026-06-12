Maharashtra Man Running Cyber Fraud Syndicate From Dubai Arrested After Thailand Deportation | Representational Image

Pune: Pimpri Chinchwad Police in the district have arrested a Maharashtra resident who allegedly ran an international cyber fraud syndicate from Dubai and Thailand, an official said on Friday.

The CBI the day before secured the deportation of Ganesh alias Saurabh Balaso Kale, who hails from Sangli in Maharashtra, from Thailand. Kale was facing an Interpol Red Notice.

He was wanted in multiple cases involving online scams, share market investment frauds and other cyber offences registered in Maharashtra and other states.

He operated a cyber crime network from Dubai, and fled to Bangkok in September 2025, police said, adding that his syndicate targeted mainly Indian citizens.

Investigations into a cyber fraud case registered at Dehu Road police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad in 2024 led to the arrest of 13 people. During interrogation, investigators found that Kale allegedly received details of bank accounts, ATM cards, cheque books, internet banking credentials and linked mobile numbers from his accoplices in India, and used them to route proceeds of cyber crimes.

He was allegedly in direct contact with Chinese and other foreign nationals, officials said.

Evidence showed Kale's links to a share market investment fraud case registered at Hinjewadi police station and a case registered at the Cyber Police Station in Pimpri Chinchwad involving cheating of more than Rs 2.66 crore.

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Pimpri Chichwad police had sent a proposal to the Union home ministry through the Maharashtra government seeking Kale's extradition.

A police team took his custody at the Mumbai airport on his arrival on June 11. He was subsequently arrested in a case registered at Dehu Road police station.

Inspector Ravikiran Nale of Pimpri Chinchwad Cyber Police station said Kale's arrest has also helped establish his links with several cyber crimes registered elsewhere, including the Nodal Cyber Police Station and Malvani police station in Mumbai, as well as two cases registered with Cyberabad Police in Telangana.

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