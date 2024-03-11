Maharashtra Governor Advocates Eliminating Homework, Proposes In-School Learning For Students |

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has proposed that teachers conduct the studies at school instead of assigning homework, advocating for comprehensive student development through field trips to various sites.

Speaking at the Teacher's Conference program in Lonavala on Sunday, he underscored the importance of reducing reliance on electronic devices and increasing participation in sports. Bais emphasised the necessity of keeping children away from mobiles, fostering curiosity through encouraging questions.

Recognising the pivotal role of education, he urged teachers to closely study the national education policy, encourage self-study, and integrate technology for updated knowledge. The Governor also recommended professional community learning for teachers to collectively address challenges and stay informed.

Regarding artificial intelligence, he highlighted its potential for personalised learning, tailoring educational approaches to suit each student's optimal learning style.