Maharashtra Fire Tragedy: 6 Family Members Die Of Suffocation After Blaze Engulfs House & Cloth Shop In Dharashiv | X - unnewsofficials

Dharashiv, Nov 9: Six members of a family died after a fire broke out in a residence-cum-shop in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district on Monday, police said.

The fire broke out around 2:45 am when the Karande family members were asleep on the first floor of their residence at Yedshi, which also housed a cloth shop, police said.

All of them died due to suffocation, police said. The neighbours made efforts to break into the house after the fire broke out, but their efforts were in vain, they added.

#BREAKING#मकान और #किराना_दुकान में भीषण आग, एक ही परिवार के 6 लोगों की मौत#महाराष्ट्र के #धाराशिव जिले के #येडशी गांव में तड़के करीब 2:30 बजे एक मकान और किराना दुकान में भीषण आग लग गई। हादसे के वक्त परिवार के सदस्य मकान की ऊपरी मंजिल पर सो रहे थे।आग की चपेट में आने से एक ही परिवार के छह सदस्यों की जान चली गई। घटना के बाद गांव में शोक का माहौल है।आग लगने के कारणों और घटना से हुए नुकसान की जांच की जा रही है।एक ही परिवार के छह लोगों की मौत बेहद दुखद है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति और परिजनों को इस कठिन समय में हिम्मत दे।@DGPMaharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @MahaPolice #Maharashtra #Dharashiv #Yedshi #FireIncident #BreakingNews #TragicIncident #MaharashtraNews #HindiNews — UN News (@unnewsofficials) November 9, 2026

Fire Intensifies Due To Flammable Stock

The fire intensified quickly as the shop on the ground floor also had plastic items and oil stock, an official said.

One person has survived and is in a stable condition at present, the official added.

Also Watch:

Police Identify Six Deceased Family Members

Police identified the deceased as Uttam Karande, Chandrakala Karande, Govind Karande, Gayatri Karande, Jyoti Karande and Siddhi Karande.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but preliminary reports suggest it was due to a 'panati' (small clay oil lamp or diya) lit on the premises, police said.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)