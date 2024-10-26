Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP Names Hemant Rasane from Kasba, Sunil Kamble from Cantonment, Bhimrao Tapkir from Khadakwasla Seats |

After NCP (SP), the BJP has also released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra elections, naming Bhimrao Tapkir for the Khadakwasla seat, Hemant Rasane for Kasba, and Sunil Kamble for the Cantonment seat. This announcement marks a significant step as the party prepares for the election battle.

The names came as a surprise to predictions, as there was opposition to the nominations of Tapkir and Kamble within the party. It was expected that the Pune city president would receive the ticket for Kasba.

Kasba, once considered a prestigious bastion for the BJP, saw a shift in the last by-poll when Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar defeated BJP's Hemant Rasane. This was the first time since 1995 that Congress has won the seat. The Kasba bypoll was a matter of prestige for the BJP, bringing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and a host of other top ministers and leaders to campaign for Rasane. Dhangekar received 72,599 votes, while Rasane got 61,771 votes.

In the Pune Lok Sabha polls, Dhangekar lost to BJP's Murlidhar Mohol, with the Kasba assembly segment providing a lead of 14,483 votes to Mohol. In this segment, Mohol secured 87,565 votes, while Dhangekar garnered 73,082 votes.

In notable contests, BJP's Hemant Rasane will face Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba. In Parvati, BJP's Madhuri Misal will compete against NCP (SP) candidate Ashwini Kadam.

In Khadakwasla, Sachin Dodke of NCP (SP) will face Bhimrao Tapkir of BJP and Mayuresh Wanjale of MNS. Additionally, Anna Bansode from NCP (AP) will compete against Sulakshana Sheelwant from NCP (SP).