Maharashtra Day Celebrated In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Minister Sanjay Shirsat Highlights Growth | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra’s social justice minister and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat said that the state’s progress depends on the participation of every citizen. He was speaking at the official Maharashtra Day function held at Deogiri Ground on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Shirsat said Maharashtra is a progressive state and a land of saints. He added that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has remained a preferred destination for investors and has seen steady industrial growth. He said this has helped create employment opportunities in the region.

Shirsat hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade during the ceremony marking the formation day of the state. A guard of honour was presented, and the police band performed patriotic tunes.

Several senior officials and public representatives were present at the event. These included Zilla Parishad President Avinash Galande, Divisional Commissioner G. Srikanth, District Collector Vinay Gauda G C, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, ZP CEO Minnu P M, Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra, Police Commissioner Praveen Patil, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal, and former MP Chandrakant Khaire. Freedom fighters, students, and residents attended in large numbers.

The parade saw participation from various units, including the Home Guards, police band, city traffic branch, State Reserve Police Force, police commissionerate, and rural police.

Speaking further, Shirsat said workers have played a key role in the district’s industrial growth. He said the government is working on projects related to health, roads, water supply, and civic services to improve facilities for citizens.

He also announced that the first phase of the census process has begun. He urged residents to submit their information online so that the government can design better welfare schemes.

During the programme, officers and employees from different government departments were honoured for their service. After the event, Shirsat met freedom fighters and citizens and extended greetings on Maharashtra Day.