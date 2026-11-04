Maharashtra CM Pushes ‘Innovate In India’ For Global Mobility, Pawar Seeks Industry Support For Water Security In Drought-Prone Regions | X - CMOMaharashtra

Pune, Nov,04: Maharashtra is looking to move beyond its identity as a leading automobile manufacturing destination and establish itself as a global hub for future mobility, with a greater focus on research, engineering, technology development and innovation. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday said the state’s industrial vision was shifting from ‘Make in Maharashtra’ to ‘Innovate in Maharashtra’, with an emphasis on developing technologies that can serve both domestic and international markets.

Speaking at an industrial event in Pune’s Chakan area, Fadnavis said Maharashtra’s ambition was not restricted to increasing vehicle production but also to achieving global leadership in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, battery technology, power electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, automobile software, design and research and development.

🔸 Rollout of the Mercedes-Benz electric GLC car at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis.DCM Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Dr Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Ola Källenius, Chief Technology Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Jörg Burzer, MD & CEO at Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd. Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO at Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India Manu Saale and other dignitaries were present.🔸 मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते मर्सिडीज-बेंझच्या इलेक्ट्रिक GLC वाहनाचे लोकार्पण.यावेळी उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा अजित पवार, मर्सिडीज-बेंझ ग्रुप एजीच्या पर्यवेक्षकीय मंडळाचे अध्यक्ष डॉ. मार्टिन ब्रुडरम्युलर, मर्सिडीज-बेंझ ग्रुप एजीच्या व्यवस्थापन मंडळाचे अध्यक्ष ओला केलेनियस, मर्सिडीज-बेंझ ग्रुप एजीचे मुख्य तंत्रज्ञान अधिकारी योर्ग बर्जर, मर्सिडीज-बेंझ इंडिया प्रायव्हेट लिमिटेडचे व्यवस्थापकीय संचालक व मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी संतोष अय्यर, मर्सिडीज-बेंझ रिसर्च अँड डेव्हलपमेंट इंडियाचे व्यवस्थापकीय संचालक व मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी मनु साले व इतर मान्यवर उपस्थित होते.🔸 मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनके करकमलों से मर्सिडीज-बेंज की इलेक्ट्रिक GLC वाहन का लोकार्पण।इस अवसर पर उप मुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा अजित पवार, मर्सिडीज-बेंज ग्रुप एजी के पर्यवेक्षी मंडल के अध्यक्ष डॉ. मार्टिन ब्रुडरम्यूलर, मर्सिडीज-बेंज ग्रुप एजी के प्रबंधन मंडल के अध्यक्ष ओला कैलिनियस, मर्सिडीज-बेंज ग्रुप एजी के मुख्य प्रौद्योगिकी अधिकारी योर्ग बर्ज़र, मर्सिडीज-बेंज इंडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के प्रबंध निदेशक एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी संतोष अय्यर, मर्सिडीज-बेंज रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट इंडिया के प्रबंध निदेशक एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी मनु साले एवं अन्य मान्यवर उपस्थित थे।🕒 2.45pm | 4-11-2026📍Pune | दु. २.४५ वा. | ४-११-२०२६📍पुणे.@Dev_Fadnavis @SunetraA_Pawar @santiyer @mercedesbenz @MercedesBenzInd#Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #Pune #ElectricGLC — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 4, 2026

He said, “The objective is to make Maharashtra not just the country’s vehicle manufacturing hub, but a global hub for future mobility. We are moving from ‘Make in Maharashtra’ to ‘Innovate in Maharashtra’, where research, engineering, technology development and innovation will receive equal importance.”

Hon’ble Ajitdada envisioned a Maharashtra that was progressive, industry-friendly and at the forefront of innovation. Today, as global manufacturing excellence finds a home in Maharashtra, we see that vision turning into reality. https://t.co/aAMBvSMxUQ — Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) November 4, 2026

The Chief Minister highlighted the established automobile manufacturing ecosystem in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, pointing out that Maharashtra accounts for more than 20% of the country’s total motor vehicle production. He said the existing industrial network, skilled workforce and technological capabilities provided the state with an opportunity to expand its presence in the global mobility sector.

He also urged global automobile companies to use Maharashtra as a base for manufacturing and developing products for international markets.

Fadnavis said, “Manufacturing should not be limited to the Indian market. Maharashtra should become a production and innovation centre for Asian and global markets. Companies should also give priority to the state for future battery technologies, software engineering and mobility research.”

EV policy targets 30% electric vehicles by 2030

Highlighting the state’s push towards sustainable mobility, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy has set a target of ensuring that 30% of new vehicle registrations are electric vehicles by 2030.

The government is encouraging the development of fast-charging infrastructure along highways, sustainable mobility corridors on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Samruddhi Mahamarg, and battery recycling facilities.

Fadnavis said, “Vehicles of the future will not remain limited to four wheels. They will become mobility platforms combining computers, energy systems and artificial intelligence. Maharashtra is prepared to lead this transformation.”

He added that infrastructure projects such as Navi Mumbai International Airport, the proposed Pune-Purandar Airport and Vadhavan Port would strengthen the state’s connectivity with international markets and further improve its attractiveness as an investment destination.

Sunetra Pawar calls for industry participation in water security

Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar said Maharashtra’s industrial growth would depend on its ability to embrace advanced technologies and prepare for changing transportation requirements. She said the local production of electric vehicles reflected Pune’s readiness to become an important centre for future transport technologies.

She said, “The dream of late Ajit Pawar to empower Maharashtra in the future transport sector through a world-class electric vehicle industry and technology in Pune district is now coming true.”

Pawar said the government’s commitment to modern mobility technology and industrial development complemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

She also appealed to global industrial groups to contribute towards water conservation, groundwater research and water security, particularly in drought-prone regions of Maharashtra.

Assuring the industry of government support, Pawar said, “As the Guardian Minister of Pune, I assure all industries of full cooperation. The government will stand firmly behind them in resolving the challenges they face.”