Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 57.10% in 2019, 61.7% in 2014, 54.5% in 2009—What Voting Percentage Will Pune Record in 2024?

The district administration in Pune has been striving ahead of the polls to increase voter turnout in the district. In the 2019 assembly polls, Pune district recorded a 57.10 percent voter turnout. In 2024, the district reported 61.7%, and in 2009, it recorded 54.5%. However, it will be interesting to see how much voting percentage the district records this year.
In 2019, Indapur recorded the highest voter turnout at 77.0%, followed closely by Daund at 72.0%, and Maval with 73.0%, indicating strong voter participation in these constituencies. Shirur also saw a high turnout of 69.4%, and Baramati followed closely with 68.7%. On the other hand, the constituencies with the lowest voter turnouts were Pune Cantonment at 43.2%, Shivajinagar with 43.5%, Kothrud at 47.9%, Vadgaon Sheri at 47.7%, and Parvati at 48.3%, showing a marked decrease in voter engagement in these areas. These areas marked the peak urban constituencies in the city, while the rural parts reported a good turnout.
Now, this year, till 3 pm, the voter turnout in Pune district's 21 Assembly constituencies was reported at 41.70 percent, said officials on Wednesday after polling started at 7 am. The vote percentage was at 5.53 percent at 9 am.
Maval recorded the highest turnout at 49.75%, followed closely by Indapur with 49.50% and Daund at 46.70%, indicating strong electoral participation in these areas. Other constituencies such as Bhor (47.54%) and Khed-Alandi (47.43%) also saw high engagement. On the other hand, constituencies like Pimpri (31.58%), Junnar (34.58%), and Pune Cantonment (35.84%) had lower voter turnout.
2019 Pune district assembly-wise vote pc
Junnar - 67.2%
Ambegaon - 67.1%
Khed Alandi - 67.7%
Shirur - 69.4%
Daund - 72.0%
Indapur - 77.0%
Baramati - 68.7%
Purandar - 67.8%
Bhor - 63.8%
Maval - 73.0%
Chinchwad - 54.2%
Pimpri - 50.1%
Bhosari - 62.8%
Vadgaon Sheri - 47.7%
Shivajinagar - 43.5%
Kothrud - 47.9%
Khadakwasala - 52.2%
Parvati - 48.3%
Hadapsar - 48.3%
Pune Cantonment - 43.2%
Kasba Peth - 51.0%