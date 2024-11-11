Maharashtra: 6,989 Candidates Appear For MTET In Parbhani | Sourced

As many as 6,989 candidates appeared for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) held in two sessions in Parbhani on Sunday. The first session was held in nine centres in the city, in which, out of a total of 3,326 candidates, 3,119 appeared, while 207 remained absent. The second session was held in 12 centres, in which, out of a total of 4,124 candidates, 3,870 appeared, and 254 were absent.

The first session started at 10.10am at Shri Shivaji College, Janopasak College, Vidya Mandir, NVM Marathwada High School, Late Raosaheb Jamkar Secondary and Higher Secondary School, Dr Zakir Hussain Urdu High School, Shri Sarang Swami School, Arvindu Aksharjyoti Secondary School, Moinudul Muslimeen Urdu School, Balvidya Mandir, Bhartiya Vidya Mandir and Gandi Vidyalaya. The second session started at 2.10 pm at the same centres.

The identification of all the candidates was done through biometric face recognition, and they were checked through the hand-held metal detector. Considering the time consumed for checking, the students were asked to be present at the centres at 9am for the first session and at 1pm for the second session. Except for the identity card and blue or black ball pens, the candidates were not allowed to carry any other articles with them in the exam halls.