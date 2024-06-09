Mahabaleshwar RTI Activist Seeks Police Protection After Demolition Of Hotels |

Mahabaleshwar Right to Information activist Abhay Havaldarhas sought police security for himself and his family, citing a threat to their lives. He stated this in a statement addressed to District Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh, following a people suspiciously roaming around his house.

Havaldar had previously filed a complaint with the District Collector of Satara regarding illegal construction and occupation of strategically important property in Mahabaleshwar.

Hotels demolished in Mahabaleshwar

Following which, the administration in Maharashtra's Satara district on Saturday demolished illegal structures in a resort in Mahabaleshwar owned by the family of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche crash, an official said.

District officials bulldozed unauthorised constructions in MPG Club owned by the family in the Malkam Peth area of Mahabaleshwar, the official said.

Notably, Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the father of Vishal Agarwal, who was the tenant of the government premises in question, is said to have connections with notorious gangsters, he said in his note.

In light of these events, Havaldar expressed concern about two unidentified vehicles surveilling his house recently, inquiring about him and gathering information. He emphasised the need for police security for himself and his family.

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed when a Porsche allegedly driven by the juvenile in an inebriated condition hit their two-wheeler in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19.

The accident hit national headlines due to efforts made to get the juvenile off the hook, resulting in the arrest of several persons, including his father and grandfather.