Maha Govt Clarifies NET, SET, SLET Or Eligible PhD Qualification Mandatory For Assistant Professor Recruitment | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune, Nov 8: The Maharashtra Government has clarified that NET, SET, SLET or a PhD degree obtained in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations is the prescribed educational qualification for direct recruitment to Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges across the state. The clarification, issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department on Nov 6, aims to resolve confusion over the eligibility criteria arising from a Government Resolution (GR) issued on March 5, 2024.

In a letter addressed to the Director of Higher Education, Pune, the state government has directed that the recruitment process for Assistant Professor posts in all higher education institutions should be carried out in accordance with the clarified eligibility provisions. The letter was issued by the department’s Joint Secretary, Pratap P. Lube, following representations and correspondence seeking clarity on the applicable recruitment qualifications.

UGC Notifications And Recruitment Eligibility

The UGC notification dated July 18, 2018, had made a PhD degree mandatory for direct recruitment to Assistant Professor posts in universities with effect from July 1, 2021. The notification was subsequently implemented in Maharashtra through a Government Resolution dated March 8, 2019.

However, the UGC issued a revised notification on June 30, 2023, replacing the earlier provision and prescribing NET/SET/SLET as the minimum eligibility criteria for direct recruitment to Assistant Professor posts across higher education institutions. The state government adopted these amendments through its GR dated March 5, 2024.

Government Clarifies Amended GR Provisions

However, the March 2024 GR did not clearly specify the paragraph of the original 2019 resolution that had been amended, leading to confusion among universities and institutions regarding the applicable eligibility requirements.

Addressing this ambiguity, the Nov 6 letter clarifies that the substitution made through the March 5, 2024, GR relates to paragraph 4.10 of the original March 8, 2019, resolution. It also refers to the provisions under paragraph 5.1 (I) (A) (2), which specify the eligibility conditions for Assistant Professor appointments in state universities and colleges.

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NET And SET Exemption For PhD Holders

As per the provision reproduced in the letter, candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), or an equivalent test accredited by the UGC, such as SET. Candidates awarded a PhD degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016, including subsequent amendments, are exempted from the NET/SET requirement.

The government has directed all higher education institutions to take necessary action in accordance with these provisions. The clarification is expected to remove uncertainty in recruitment procedures and provide clarity to universities, colleges and candidates applying for Assistant Professor positions.