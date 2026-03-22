LPG Shortage Hits Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Industries As Gulf War Triggers Fuel Crisis | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amid an acute shortage of domestic and commercial LPG due to the Gulf War, industries in the city are facing a fuel crisis, raising concerns over their survival. In response, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has accelerated work to expand the gas pipeline network.

With rising fuel demand from industries, BPCL has increased the pace of work and deployed more contractors and technical staff. More than 12 major industries in the city are expected to receive gas through pipelines from next week, sources said.

BPCL is laying a 35 km gas pipeline in the Waluj industrial area. The number of contractors and workers has been increased to expedite the work.

Industries are on the verge of closure due to the unavailability of gas. Large industries are procuring gas from smaller units wherever available to continue production. Marathwada Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) president Arjun Gaikwad said, “If the gas is provided through pipelines, the industries will survive, and hence the momentum of the work should be increased.”

BPCL official Manoj Jadhav said that some industries in the Waluj industrial area are already receiving gas through pipelines. However, supply to many large and small industries has been stopped for the past two weeks. He said gas is supplied to companies after agreements are signed and added, “Presently, the pipeline has been laid for 35 km, and 10 to 12 new connections will be done in the coming week.”

Although the 35 km pipeline network has been laid, it will take about a week to provide internal facilities. Similarly, it will take time to establish internal infrastructure in companies with which agreements have been signed.

Meanwhile, industries are exploring alternatives and have shifted their furnaces to diesel or oil. However, uncertainty over the availability of fuel and gas continues, industrialists said.