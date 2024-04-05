 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Three Of Eight Marathwada Seats To Vote On April 26
PTIUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

Three of the eight Lok Sabha seats in the Marathwada region will witness polling on April 26, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) contesting from Parbhani and Hingoli, and ally Congress from Nanded.

article-image

In Parbhani, the fight is between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and sitting MP Sanjay Jadhav and Mahadev Jankar of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, which is part of the ruling alliance.

In Hingoli, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Nagesh Patil Ashtikar against the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Baburao Kadam Kohlikar, who replaced sitting MP Hemant Patil.

In Nanded, BJP's sitting MP Pratap Chikhlikar will take on Congress' Vasantrao Chavan. In the 2019 polls, Chikhlikar had defeated Congress heavyweight and former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who is now a BJP Rajya Sabha MP.

article-image

In Parbhani and Nanded, 72 candidates each have filed nominations.

