 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nanded District Gearing Up For Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image

Nanded district administration, comprising of Nanded and Hingoli Lok Sabha constituencies, is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as informed by District Collector Abhijit Raut. These two constituencies are set to go to polls on April 26. A total of 23 candidates are in the fray in Nanded, and campaigning is entering the final stage. Additionally, the administrative machinery is fully prepared to facilitate the elections.

Officers on election duty recently underwent the second round of training. They received instruction on handling the EVMs and VVPATs. They are scheduled to reach their respective polling stations on April 25 and 26, and the necessary planning for their deployment is underway. A total of 108 buses from the State Transport Corporation have been deployed to transport these officers to their designated polling stations.

Nanded Lok Sabha constituency comprises 2,062 polling stations, while Hingoli constituency has 649 polling stations.

