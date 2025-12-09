 'Less Screens, More Play': 4th Pune Children’s Festival At Sarasbagh From Dec 11-14
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in association with the Van Leer Foundation, WRI India and the Nurturing Neighbourhoods 2.0 initiative, has announced the fourth edition of the Pune Children’s Festival (Pune Bal Mahotsav). The event will be held at Sarasbagh from December 11 to 14, 2025.

Updated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
'Less Screens, More Play': 4th Pune Children's Festival At Sarasbagh From Dec 11-14

The festival has become a popular annual attraction for families, drawing more than one lakh parents and children each year. This year’s theme “Less Screens, More Play” focuses on promoting play-based learning among children and prioritizing the often-overlooked health and wellbeing of parents.

PMC officials said the early years of childhood are crucial for cognitive, social and motor development, and the festival aims to raise awareness among parents about nurturing children as well as caring for their own wellbeing.

Over 30 organizations working in the field of child development will participate, offering games, play-based activities, storytelling sessions and interactive discussions designed for children and parents to enjoy together.

A special highlight this year is the Care Pavilion, which will encourage parents to reflect on their own physical and emotional wellness. With Pune designated as a ‘Deep Dive City’ and an Urban 95 Lighthouse City, the festival aligns with ongoing efforts to integrate child-friendly and parent-supportive practices into urban planning.

Under the Nurturing Neighbourhoods 2.0 initiative, implemented with support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, PMC has been promoting parent–child interaction through programmes in local parks and public spaces. Officials said such activities are gradually becoming a natural part of the city’s culture.

article-image

As families juggle demanding schedules and children face increased screen exposure, the festival seeks to highlight the importance of outdoor play, active participation and positive parenting. By bringing together families, experts and child-focused organizations, the Pune Children’s Festival continues to build a healthier, happier foundation for the city’s youngest citizens.

PMC has invited all parents and children to participate in the four-day festival at Sarasbagh from December 11 to 14.

