 Latur: Students Study For 18 Hours, Honour Babasaheb Ambedkar
"The initiative was an attempt to make students aware of the study habits of great personalities like Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule," said Thombre, adding they were encouraged to read books as per their choice and also provided food during the study hours.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
About 100 students from two agricultural colleges in Latur city studied 'non-stop for nearly 18 hours' to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and social reformer Jyotiba Phule, the institutes' dean said on Saturday.

The initiative was organised at the College of Agriculture and Vilasrao Deshmukh College of Agricultural Biotechnology on Friday and Saturday, respectively, said Dr. Babasaheb Thombre, the dean of both institutes.

