Latur: Strict Action To Prevent Illegal Water Pumping

Water Scarcity | Representative Image

Latur district collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge appealed to citizens on Monday to use water sparingly and directed authorities to ensure that water reserved for drinking in various irrigation projects is not diverted for other purposes. A multi-departmental team has been formed to crack down on those who illegally extract water, and the campaign will be enforced rigorously, she added.

The collector made these remarks during a review meeting held at the collector's office to address water scarcity in this central Maharashtra district. "The concerned departments must ensure that water allocated for drinking in various projects is not misused. A collaborative team comprising the small irrigation department, Mahavitaran (state-run power firm), and the revenue department should take necessary actions to prevent illegal water pumping," Thakur-Ghuge stated.

Municipal commissioner Babasaheb Manohare and resident deputy collector Keshav Netke, among others, attended the meeting. The collector instructed municipal officials to limit water usage for construction activities in Latur city.