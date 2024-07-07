Kolhapur's Aditya Nalavde Selected for Undergraduate Course At Stanford University |

Aditya Vikram Nalavde, a 17-year-old student from Gargoti, Bhudargad taluka of Kolhapur district, has been selected to study at USA's Stanford University, one of the world's renowned universities.

Aditya is the only student from Western Maharashtra to be selected at this university since independence. He has been chosen for the undergraduate computer science program at Stanford University in California, USA, with 98 per cent of the total education fees waived for four years. Not only Kolhapur but the entire Western Maharashtra is filled with pride because of Aditya's success!

Aditya's father is an officer in the Indian Army, and his mother Ashwini is a housewife. Aditya completed his education in military schools due to his father's job, studying in army public schools across various states including Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Pune. He achieved this success through his efforts and determination, without external tutoring or educational guidance. Additionally, he is proficient in Marathi, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Pali languages.

Since Class 10, Aditya has been involved in online work related to Blockchain with corporate companies. Besides his academic achievements, he excels in basketball and is actively interested in social activities and nature.

Stanford University

Stanford University, situated in California's Silicon Valley, is renowned for its pioneering research and academic excellence. Its alumni network boasts a diverse array of global leaders across tech, business, and academia. Notable Indian alumni include Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc. (Google's parent company), Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM. Other influential figures such as N. R. Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, and Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, highlight Stanford's impact in shaping industry and innovation worldwide. The university's culture of interdisciplinary collaboration continues to push boundaries in science, engineering, and beyond.

Aditya is scheduled to begin his studies in America coming September. Speaking about his journey, he emphasises that while mobiles, TVs, computers, and laptops provide both good and bad knowledge through school life and various media, it is essential for everyone to utilise these devices for reading online books and acquiring new skills. He advised today's children not to waste their free time solely on mobile games and social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.