Kolhapur: Union Bank Of India Observes 107th Foundation Day; Launches New Digital Services |

Kolhapur: Union Bank of India celebrated its 107th Foundation Day on November 11, 2025. On the occasion, a grand function was organised at the “Mahasainik Darbar Hall, Kolhapur by the Regional Office Kolhapur, marking over a century of trust, innovation, and excellence in banking services.

The Foundation Day was observed with celebrations at all offices and branches across the country, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service. A grand function was also organised by Central Office, Mumbai, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. The celebration was graced by M. Nagaraju (IAS), Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, as the Chief Guest.

The event witnessed the presence of Asheesh Pandey, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Nitesh Ranjan, Ramasubramanian S., and Sanjay Rudra, Executive Directors, Directors on the Board of the Bank, along with senior officials, employees and esteemed customers of the bank.

As part of the celebrations, Union Bank of India launched Union ebiz and Union ease, aimed at enhancing customer experience. Additionally, the bank announced the opening of 51 new branches and offices new branches across India to strengthen its reach and accessibility. The event was graced by esteemed customers, all Unionites and their family members and the event concluded with a cultural program.