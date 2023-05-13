Kishore Aware Murder Case: Talegaon cops book 7 persons, including MLAs, for the killing

Kishore Aware of Janseva Vikas Samiti |

The Talegaon Police booked a total of seven people in conversation with the Kishore Aware murder case. A case has been registered against MLA Sunil Shelke, Sudhakar Shelke, Sandeep Garade, Shyam Nigadkar, and three unknown accomplices.

Founder-President of Janseva Vikas Samiti (Talegaon), Aware, was brutally murdered in front of the Talegaon Dabhade Municpal Council on Friday afternoon.

Kishore Aware's mother filed plaint

Kishore Aware's mother, Sulochana Aware, who is the former mayor of the Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council, filed a complaint at the Talegaon Dabhade police station.

According to the police, Aware was doing social work through Janseva Vikas Samiti and was active in politics in Talegaon through his organisation. Due to this, there were often arguments between the MLAs and their political opponents.

Kishore complained of threat to life

Aware, six months prior to his killing, had informed his mother that his life was under threat and it was because of MLA Shelke, his brothers Sudhakar Shelke and Sandeep Garade.

On September 15, 2022, Sudhakar and his accomplice had abused Aware's driver too.

Shelkes dislike for Aware

Sunil Shelke and his brother were unhappy with close proximity between Aware and their friend Santosh Shelke. Additionally, they were miffed with his [Kishore] involvement in politics.

According to the complaint, Kishore Aware was always helping Sunil Shelke, but they still saw him as a political opponent.

Kishore Aware formed Janseva Vikas Samiti

Aware had formed his own separate group two years ago, which was politically opposed to Sunil Shelke. The complaint mentions that Sunil Shelke's dominance had been threatened by Kishore Aware's activities, which may have led to this serious crime occurring in the Talegaon area.

When Kishore Aware went to the municipal council office around 12:30 on Friday afternoon, Shyam Nigadkar and his three unknown accomplices shot him and stabbed him with a sharp weapon.



The Talegaon Dabhade police are investigating the case.