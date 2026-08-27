Katraj-Kondhwa Flyover To Face Partial Night Closures For Structural Repairs From Aug 31 To Sept 30 | X - DEVESHS67071822

Pune, August 27: Traffic on the Katraj-Kondhwa flyover will be partially restricted for a month as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertakes structural repair work on the crucial road link.

According to PMC, the partial closure will be in force from August 31 to September 30, between 11 pm and 6 am, to facilitate the repair work and ensure the safety of motorists.

Traffic diversion planned

During the closure period, vehicles travelling on the flyover will be diverted through the service road below the flyover. The civic administration has appealed to motorists to cooperate with the authorities and use alternative routes wherever possible to avoid congestion and delays.

PMC Superintending Engineer (Projects) Rajendra Jadhav said the repair work was being undertaken from a safety perspective and appealed to citizens and vehicle owners to cooperate so that the work could be completed quickly and safely.

The civic body has also apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters during the repair period.