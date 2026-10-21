Karad: Ten Injured As Two Jeeps Plunge Into Ravine And Ditch Near Koynanagar |

Karad: Ten passengers were injured after two passenger jeeps met with an accident on the Karad–Chiplun road near Karate village in Patan taluka, close to Koynanagar, on Monday. One of the injured, Shamrao Jadhav, a resident of Nanel village in Patan taluka, sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Krishna Hospital in Karad for further treatment.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the drivers of both vehicles reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake other vehicles while travelling from Koynanagar. Following the incident, one jeep plunged into a deep ravine, while the other overturned in a ditch alongside the road.

The vehicles involved in the accident bore registration numbers MH 08 R 5561 and MH 11 L 8336. Ten passengers sustained injuries and were initially taken to Patan for medical treatment. Jadhav was subsequently referred to Krishna Hospital in Karad due to the critical nature of his condition, while the other injured passengers were treated at Patan and discharged.

The accident was registered at Koynanagar Police Station late on Monday night. Further details about the circumstances of the accident are awaited.