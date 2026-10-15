Jalna: Cash Shower On BJP Leader Kailas Gorantyal Sparks Row

Jalna: Cash Shower On Former BJP MLA Kailas Gorantyal Sparks Row | Video Screengrab

Jalna: A video purportedly showing currency notes being showered on BJP leader Kailas Gorantyal during a religious programme in Jalna has triggered criticism, particularly amid concerns over drought, crop losses and water scarcity in the region.

The incident took place on Tuesday night during a bhajan programme organised near the Manmadevi Temple in Jalna city.

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According to reports, Gorantyal joined the devotional singing and danced to the rhythm of bhajans at the insistence of party workers. During the programme, some participants allegedly showered him with ₹500 and ₹200 currency notes.

The video has circulated on social media, drawing criticism over the display of money at a public event at a time when farmers in several parts of Maharashtra are facing crop losses, mounting debts and concerns over water and fodder availability.

Responding to the controversy, Gorantyal said the programme was religious in nature and that devotees traditionally shower money during such events. He confirmed that he had attended the programme.

"I frequently listen to devotional songs of goddesses, Hanuman ji sung by Lakkha Singh. When someone is spellbound and dances in public, one doesn't understand what is happening...whether anyone is showering money on you...," he said.

He also alleged that the video being circulated on social media platforms was incomplete.

"If you see the full video, we also held prayers for farmers in view of the prevailing drought conditions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a competent leader and he has taken many decisions for the drought-affected people," he added.

''Whenever people organise such religious programmes, they want us to join them and sometimes we have to dance with them. We cannot disregard their feelings...People should question us if we fail to take steps for tackling drought," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Shirsat criticised Gorantyal, saying, ''Conducting such programmes during this time of drought will not be appreciated by the common people. Gorantyal is now in BJP and he should try to adapt to the party's character. He should remember he is not in Congress."

Gorantyal was in the Congress for over three decades, but he left the grand old party and joined the BJP over a year ago. He had represented the Jalna assembly constituency three times.

Shiv Sena (UBT) district president Manish Shrivastav said BJP leaders were not serious about the hardships being faced by farmers due to drought.

"If BJP leaders really want to help, they should organise a charity dance show and donate the proceeds to the drought-hit people," he said.