 Jalna: As Mother Went to Collect Aid Under a Scheme, Minor Girl Drugged, Raped and Dumped on Street
The victim lived with her mother, who had gone to collect aid under a scheme. When the woman returned home, she could not find her daughter.

Monday, October 14, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Representative image

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly drugged, raped and then abandoned on a street by an unidentified person in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Monday.

After the incident took place at around 11pm on Sunday in the Chandanjhira area, the girl was rushed to a district hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, they said.

The girl is out of danger, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal told reporters.

Five persons have been detained, he said, adding that as per preliminary evidence, one person is suspected to be involved in the crime.

Angry locals staged a 'rasta roko' (blockade) on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road and demanded that the culprit be brought to book.

The culprit picked up the girl from her home when she was alone, drugged and raped her and then abandoned her on a street, according to police.

Pune: SC Grants Interim Bail To Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank Ex-Chairman Amar Mulchandani
The victim lived with her mother, who had gone to collect aid under a scheme. When the woman returned home, she could not find her daughter.

After a frantic search, she found the girl in a nearby street, as per the police.

The woman then lodged a complaint at the Chandanjhira police station.

