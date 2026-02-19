Jalgaon’s Pournima Deshmukh Secures First Place At State-Level Public Administration Conference | Sourced

Jalgaon: Pournima Deshmukh of Jalgaon has achieved success in the 42nd annual Maharashtra State and Public Administration Conference held recently at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College in Chandrapur. She was honoured with the Comrade Principal Dr Vitthal More Excellent Research Paper Presentation Award for her excellent research paper presented on the topic of demand for an independent Vidarbha.



A total of 40 research papers were presented from across the state in this conference organised in Chandrapur. Pournima Deshmukh presented her topic very effectively in this competition. She was honoured with a cash prize of Rs. 3000, a certificate of appreciation and a medal by the principal of the conference, Dr P. D. Deore. Pournima Deshmukh is doing her PhD research under the guidance of Principal Dr Pramod Pawar. In this success, Principal Dr Manohar Patil Sambhajirao Patil, Shri Atul Thoke, Mrs Seema Thoke, Shri Mohit Thoke and Prof. Waqar Sheikh also provided valuable assistance.