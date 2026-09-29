Jalgaon: ‘Suryadoots’ Can Help District Emerge As Solar Hub, Says Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil

Jalgaon: ‘Suryadoots’ Can Help District Emerge As Solar Hub, Says Guardian Minister |

Jalgaon: Jalgaon can establish itself as a ‘Solar Hub’ by creating trained ‘Suryadoots’ across villages, Guardian Minister and Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation Gulabrao Patil said on Monday. He said the district’s strong sunlight could be harnessed not only for power generation but also to promote skill development, employment and entrepreneurship.

A well-equipped solar laboratory established under the Suryadoot Training Scheme, a joint initiative of Khandesh College Education Society (KCES) and Career Katta, was inaugurated at KCES’s College of Engineering and Management (CoEM). Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse inaugurated the facility.

The initiative aims to provide students with practical knowledge of solar energy technology, promote skill development and create opportunities for employment and self-employment. The new laboratory will provide hands-on training in solar power generation, solar equipment and various applications of solar technology.

Speaking at the event, Patil said, “If ‘Suryadoots’ are created, Jalgaon will become a solar hub.” He said young people should focus on acquiring skills that can help them create employment opportunities rather than only seeking jobs. With the solar energy sector expanding, there is a growing demand for trained workers, he said, urging students trained under the programme to use their skills for self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse highlighted the growing use of solar and other green energy sources and the opportunities they offer in employment and entrepreneurship. She encouraged students to keep pace with technological changes by developing skills and embracing innovation.

Khadse said training in a future-oriented field such as solar energy could help students build careers while contributing to sustainable development in Jalgaon and the country’s green energy efforts.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge said the solar laboratory would provide practical, skill-based training based on the ‘Learn, Practice and Earn’ concept. He said the facility would give students an opportunity to understand solar technology and explore avenues in self-employment, startups and entrepreneurship.

Those present at the event included Jalgaon City MLA Suresh Damu Bhole (Rajumama), KCES Vice-President Adv. Prakash Patil, Management Council member Balchandra Patil, MITSC Founder and President Yashwant Shitole, SESI President Prafulla Pathak and KCES CoEM Principal Dr Sanjay Sugandhi.