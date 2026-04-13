Jalgaon Sizzles At 42°C, Bhusawal Hits 43°C; Heatwave Impacts Daily Life And Crops | Canva

Jalgaon: The city is witnessing intense heat as temperatures have risen sharply, with the city recording 42°C and nearby Bhusawal touching 43°C. The rising heat has disrupted normal life, with streets remaining largely empty during the afternoon hours.

Citizens are avoiding stepping out between 12 pm and 4 pm due to the extreme heat. As a result, many parts of the city appear deserted, creating a situation similar to a curfew. People are stepping out only in the evening when temperatures begin to drop.

The heatwave has also affected local markets. Business activity has slowed down as fewer customers are venturing out during the day. Tea stalls that usually see crowds are now witnessing fewer visitors, while people are opting for cold drinks and sugarcane juice to beat the heat.

Residents are taking precautions to protect themselves. Many are seen covering their heads and ears with traditional “Bagaitdar” handkerchiefs to shield against the sun. These handkerchiefs are currently in high demand across the city.

The rising temperatures have also impacted agriculture, especially banana crops, which are widely grown in the region. Farmers are taking extra measures to protect their crops. They are installing green nets over fields and covering young banana plants with paper bags to prevent damage from the heat.

Meanwhile, the administration has asked government and private hospitals to keep beds ready for heatstroke patients. Citizens have been advised to avoid going out in the afternoon unless necessary and to take precautions to stay safe during the ongoing heatwave.