Jalgaon: Ranjitsingh Deol Inspects Schools, Stresses Quality Education And Holistic Student Development |

Jalgaon: Ranjitsingh Deol, Principal Secretary of the State’s School Education and Sports Department, visited the Zilla Parishad and various private schools in Jalgaon district on Friday. He personally inspected the quality of education, facilities available for students, various initiatives being implemented, and the overall academic environment. During the visit, he issued instructions for necessary improvements and emphasised the need to strengthen student-centric education and ensure the delivery of quality education.

Principal Secretary Ranjitsingh Deol visited the Zilla Parishad Urdu School, Zilla Parishad Marathi School, and Sharda High School in Sakli (Yawal Taluka). He inspected classrooms, the teaching-learning process, student attendance, educational materials, cleanliness, digital facilities, and the general school atmosphere. He interacted directly with students to gather information about their learning interests, academic progress, school activities, and available facilities. Subsequently, he visited the Zilla Parishad School, the Girls' School, and A.T. Zhambre Vidyalaya in Paldhi, where he reviewed various educational initiatives.

While discussing with headmasters and teachers at these schools, he gave instructions to further promote the holistic development of students, quality education, regular attendance, a reading culture, and sports and cultural activities. He noted the need to implement innovative initiatives to elevate the standard of education alongside strengthening basic school infrastructure.

He emphasised the importance of effective local-level planning and the implementation of various educational campaigns to ensure that every student receives joyful, high-quality, and inspiring education. During the tour, the Principal Secretary appreciated the various initiatives undertaken by the teachers. He urged the administration, teachers, and parents to work in coordination to consistently improve the quality of education while prioritising the best interests of the students.

During this visit, a review of the district's educational initiatives was conducted alongside Primary Education Officer Nilesh Patil and Secondary Education Officer Kalpana Chavan. Guidance was provided regarding the implementation of a new campaign aimed at enhancing school quality, increasing student participation, and encouraging innovative practices.