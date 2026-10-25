Jalgaon: Police Resort To Lathi-Charge After Opposition To RSS March In Yawal |

Jalgaon: Tension prevailed in Kingaon in Yawal taluka on Sunday after some individuals opposed a march organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Although the organisers had obtained police permission for the march and police repeatedly urged people not to obstruct it, the opposition continued. Police eventually resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Stone-pelting was also reported during the incident. Police said the situation in Kingaon was now peaceful and a heavy police contingent had been deployed in the area.

The RSS had organised a path sanchalan (march) in Kingaon after securing the necessary police permission. However, some individuals opposed the event, and stones were reportedly pelted while the march was underway, leading to chaos.

On receiving information, District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivre and Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gavit, along with other police personnel, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

As the march progressed, some people attempted to block its route, escalating tensions. Police officers spent two and a half hours trying to persuade the crowd not to obstruct the march, explaining that permission had been granted for the event.

However, as the protesters continued to oppose the march, police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.

The situation in Kingaon is now reported to be peaceful.