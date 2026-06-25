Jalgaon Police Conduct Surprise Breathalyser Tests On School Bus, Rickshaw Drivers To Ensure Student Safety | Sourced

Jalgaon: Even though parents send their children to school via buses or rickshaws, they remain anxious until the children reach school safely and return home after school hours. A major concern is that drivers of these vehicles might sometimes be under the influence of alcohol.

Keeping this specific issue in mind, the Jalgaon police are conducting surprise alcohol tests using breathalysers on school bus and rickshaw drivers who transport students.

The Jalgaon Police force has undertaken an innovative and crucial initiative to ensure the safety of children commuting to school by bus or rickshaw. The primary objective of this campaign is to guarantee a completely safe journey for students by conducting surprise breath-analyser tests on their drivers.

This initiative goes beyond mere law enforcement; it is a sensitive and visionary measure aimed at securing the students' future.

District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare stated today that this campaign is vital for ensuring parents' peace of mind, guaranteeing safe student commutes, and instilling a stronger sense of responsibility among school vehicle drivers.

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Dhivare emphasised that taking proactive measures to prevent accidents is a more effective policing approach than taking action after an accident has occurred. Parents have welcomed this initiative.