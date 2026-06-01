Jalgaon MLC Poll: BJP Fields Veteran Leader Nandkishore Mahajan, Party Workers Celebrate |

Jalgaon: The BJP has officially nominated veteran party worker and former Zilla Parishad Vice-President Nandkishore Mahajan as its candidate for the Jalgaon Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election, bringing an end to days of speculation and uncertainty within the party.

The announcement triggered celebrations among BJP workers, who gathered in large numbers to welcome the decision. Party cadres had earlier expressed dissatisfaction over reports that the ticket could be awarded to a leader who had recently joined the BJP from the Congress. However, the party leadership ultimately chose to back a long-serving loyalist, a move that was widely welcomed by grassroots workers.

Speaking to reporters after his candidature was announced, Nandkishore Mahajan thanked the BJP leadership and Mahayuti legislators from the district for reposing faith in him. He said he would contest the election under the collective guidance and support of the alliance leadership.

The Mahayuti's position received a further boost after Shiv Sena leader and Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil's son, Pratap Patil, decided not to enter the race. Pratap Patil had reportedly been interested in contesting the election, but stepped aside after the seat was allotted to the BJP. Addressing the media, he said he would abide by the decision of the party leadership and extend full support to the Mahayuti candidate.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, Sharad Tayade, also filed his nomination papers on the final day of the nomination process.

The BJP office witnessed heavy activity throughout the day as party workers, leaders and supporters gathered in large numbers. Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, along with several senior BJP functionaries, was present during the proceedings.

Amid slogans and enthusiastic support from party workers, Nandkishore Mahajan led a procession to the District Collector's office, where he formally filed his nomination papers for the Legislative Council election. The contest is now set to witness a direct fight between Mahajan and MVA nominee Sharad Tayade.