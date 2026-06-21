Jalgaon MLC Election Results Today: Counting Begins At 8 AM; BJP's Nandkishor Mahajan Expected To Win | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jalgaon: Vote counting for the Legislative Council election (Local Authorities' constituency) held on June 18 is scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, June 22; the district administration has confirmed that all preparations are complete.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Nandkishor Mahajan is considered certain to win by a record margin, and preparations for this victory are already underway at the BJP office.

Counting will begin at 8:00 AM on Monday at the 'Alpabachat Bhavan' (Small Savings Hall) within the district collector's office; a mock drill for the counting process has already been conducted. There were 630 eligible voters for this election, of whom 616 exercised their right to vote across seven polling stations in the district.

Given the limited number of votes (616), it is estimated that the results will be declared within two hours. It is predicted that BJP candidate Nandkishor Mahajan will secure victory by garnering over 450 votes, and enthusiastic preparations for his win are taking place at the BJP office.

The voting process for the Legislative Council election concluded on June 18.

Although the contest was framed as 'Mahayuti' versus 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the Mahayuti alliance demonstrated strong unity. Leaders such as Minister Raksha Khadse, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, Girish Mahajan, Sanjay Savkare, and MLA Suresh Bhole, along with other Mahayuti representatives, worked hard to ensure the BJP candidate secured a record number of votes.

Such unity was not evident within the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The 'UBT' faction had filed a nomination solely to prevent the election from being uncontested; consequently, the election itself became a mere formality. Now, the focus remains on exactly how many votes the BJP candidate will secure.