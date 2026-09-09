Jalgaon: ‘Mind Spring-26’ To Turn Students’ Innovative Ideas Into Entrepreneurial Ventures

Jalgaon: Dr Mrunalini Phadnis, Academic Director of the Khandesh College Education Society, announced at a press conference that an innovative initiative, Mind Spring-26, will be organised in Jalgaon on October 6 and 7.

The event is being spearheaded by the society’s Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Skill Development Centre with the aim of guiding students’ ideas towards entrepreneurship. Society members Bhalchandra Patil and Adv Pravinchandra Jangle were also present on the occasion.

Phadnis said Mind Spring-26, an exhibition and sales event, is based on the concept of moving from capable education to entrepreneurship. It will provide students an opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas, projects, products, services and prototypes, and present them from a practical business perspective.

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She said the initiative aims to promote interaction between students and entrepreneurs, facilitate the exchange of experiences and guidance, enable networking and create new opportunities.

The event is expected to provide a platform for students to present their ideas through projects and exhibitions, gain market experience through the display of products and services, receive guidance from entrepreneurs and experts, and encourage collaboration between students and the business community.

Renowned entrepreneurs have also been invited to interact with participants. The exhibition will be organised at the Moolji Jaitha College campus on October 6 and 7.