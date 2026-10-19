Jalgaon: Mayor Deepmala Kale Orders Repairs Of Water Leaks, Penalties For Wastage | Sourced

Jalgaon: To streamline the water supply system in Jalgaon city and prevent water wastage, Mayor Deepmala Kale convened a review meeting with the Water Supply Department on Monday. Expressing concern over water leakage and wastage across the city, the Mayor directed the administration to take stringent measures to address the problem.

Head of the Water Supply Department Ghrushneshwar Salunkhe, along with other departmental officials and staff, attended the meeting.

The Mayor directed officials to immediately repair leaking taps and pipelines in various parts of the city. She also instructed them to impose strict penalties on those wasting water through unauthorised use or negligence.

Kale sought a detailed report from the Water Supply Department on the current status of water meter installation in the city and the procedures being followed.

The Mayor appealed to Jalgaon residents to ensure that their water connections are fitted with proper taps and valves to prevent wastage.

She also directed officials to conduct a survey across all municipal wards to assess the condition of taps and identify households that have not installed proper fittings.

During the meeting, officials noted that faulty water valves in several parts of the city were causing significant leakage. The Mayor instructed the department to repair these valves immediately.

The Municipal Corporation has been directed to take measures to prevent water wastage. Citizens have also been urged to cooperate with the civic administration by installing proper taps on their water connections and using water judiciously.