Jalgaon: Mahavitaran Distributes Safety Gear To Field Staff, Urges Employees To Prioritise Electrical Safety

Jalgaon: Rajendra Pawar, Director (Human Resources) at Mahavitaran, urged technical staff to accord the highest priority to safety during their daily operations and to exercise caution to ensure that no electrical accidents occur under any circumstances. He made this appeal while distributing safety equipment—on a representative basis—to field staff from the Dhule and Nandurbar circles on Monday (July 27). Chief Engineer Ibrahim Mulani, Superintending Engineer Sayas Darade, and Assistant General Manager (HR) Mahesh Burange were prominently present at the event.



Pawar stated that the life of every technical employee at Mahavitaran is invaluable. An accident causes immense loss not only to the employee but also to their family; therefore, every employee must use safety gear while performing any task. To facilitate this, the organisation has procured and supplied high-quality safety equipment to all technical staff at the central level. He urged them to utilise this equipment and remain committed to providing uninterrupted, quality power supply to consumers. Pawar also conducted a detailed review meeting regarding the Human Resources departments of both circles.

He issued clear directives that the HR department must work proactively to ensure that the management's various welfare schemes reach every employee. Additionally, he instructed that all pending employee claims, promotion panels, and matters related to disciplinary actions be resolved swiftly and within the stipulated timeframes.



Executive Engineers Atul Gaidhani, Yugalkishor Prasad, Manisha Kothari, Pratap Machiye, Bhausaheb Patil, Pritam Kale, and Jitendra Mahajan, along with Managers (HR) Naresh Prasad and Rajendra Gosavi, as well as other officers and staff members, attended the meeting.