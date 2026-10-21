Jalgaon: Headlight Dispute At Garba Event Turns Fatal, 40-Year-Old Man Murdered | AI

Jalgaon: A 40-year-old man was killed and another person critically injured in a koyta attack following a dispute at a Garba-Dandiya event in the Mauli Nagar area of Jalgaon city on Tuesday night. The argument reportedly broke out after three youths on a motorcycle flashed their headlights at women participating in the event.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Vitthal Patil, while Kishor Chhagan Patil sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Jalgaon.

According to preliminary information, a Durga mandal had organised the Garba-Dandiya event in Mauli Nagar. The celebrations continued until midnight on Dussehra when three youths arrived on a motorcycle and flashed their headlights at women who were dancing. This led to an argument, which escalated when they were questioned about their behaviour.

Kiran Patil and Kishor Patil reportedly intervened in an attempt to settle the dispute. However, one of the youths allegedly attacked Kiran Patil with a koyta, striking him in the chest. He succumbed to his injuries, while Kishor Patil was seriously wounded in the attack.

The suspects have been identified as Mayur Jadhav, Rohit Patil and an unidentified third youth. They fled the scene after the attack.

The MIDC Police in Jalgaon have deployed three teams to trace the suspects. Further investigation is underway.