Jalgaon: Girish Mahajan Urges Newly Elected Councillors To Focus On Transparent, Development-Oriented Governance |

Jalgaon: A two-day special training program was organised by the All India Institute of Local Self-Government (Nashik Centre) for the newly elected councillors of the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation. On Saturday, the State's Minister for Water Resources and Disaster Management—and a prominent leader of the Jalgaon district—Girish Mahajan, attended the session and engaged in a detailed dialogue with the newly elected councillors.



While guiding the elected representatives, Minister Girish Mahajan said, "Fulfilling the expectations of citizens is our primary duty as elected representatives. To achieve this, maintaining transparency, accountability, and a development-oriented approach in our work is essential. Every councillor should work with a spirit of dedication to ensure the holistic development of Jalgaon city through the effective implementation of government welfare schemes, citizen participation, and systematic planning." He further asserted that capable elected representatives and an effective local self-government system constitute the true strength of a developed city.



Training Session Valuable for the Path of Development: Mayor Deepmala Kale

During the event, Jalgaon Mayor Deepmala Kale provided detailed information regarding the functioning of the Municipal Corporation and the role of the councillors. Emphasising that the cooperation of all councillors is crucial for steering Jalgaon city toward progress and development in the near future, she expressed confidence that this training camp would prove to be highly significant and instructive for them. In this session, Chandrakant Indalkar—a trainer with the All India Institute of Local Self-Government and a retired Municipal Commissioner—provided in-depth guidance to the councillors on the Municipal Corporation's operational procedures, relevant laws, and the conduct of meetings.



The proceedings were anchored by Councillor Adv. Suchita Hada. Deputy Mayor Manoj Chaudhary and Standing Committee Chairman Dr. [Name incomplete] were also present on the occasion. Chandrashekhar Patil, BJP Group Leader Prakash Balani, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) Group Leader Arshinbano Khatik, and BJP West District President and Corporator Dr Radheshyam Chaudhary, along with all corporators and various office-bearers of the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation, were present in large numbers.