Jalgaon: Gas Shortage Pushes Firewood Sales To 35,000 kg A Day; Demand For Cow-Dung Cakes Rises | Anand Chaini

Jalgaon: The ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States has begun to impact the supply of commercial and domestic LPG cylinders in Jalgaon, forcing many residents and hotel operators to revert to traditional cooking methods.

This shift in cooking methods has caused the demand for firewood in the city to rise sharply. Timber yard owners say that while around 3,000 kilograms of firewood were sold daily until recently, the figure has now surged to nearly 35,000 kilograms per day. Along with firewood, the demand for cow-dung cakes (govari) has also increased significantly.

As access to LPG cylinders becomes increasingly difficult, several eateries, hotels and households have started using traditional wood-fired stoves (chulhas). Consequently, timber yards across the city have reported a sudden spike in customers purchasing firewood in bulk.

Vendors said cow-dung cakes are also being widely used as an alternative fuel. One cake typically burns for around 30 minutes, and about five to six cakes are sufficient to cook a meal for a family of four. Currently, nearly 1,000 to 1,500 cow-dung cakes are being sold daily in the city.

The shortage has also affected local food businesses. Several hotels have modified their menus by temporarily removing items that require higher gas consumption, such as Chinese dishes, dosa, uttappa and parathas. Instead, they are serving simpler items like pohe, misal, upma and idli-sambar.

Meanwhile, vendors selling traditional Varan Bhatti have also switched to wood-fired stoves, with some even setting up cooking arrangements on the roadside. Interestingly, customers say the batti prepared over a wood fire has a distinct taste and is preferred over those cooked using gas.