Jalgaon: First Suspected Heatstroke Death As Temperature Soars To 45.4°C | Sourced

Jalgaon: With temperatures in Jalgaon crossing the 45-degree mark, the district is witnessing intense heat, making it difficult for people to step outdoors. In the midst of this severe weather, the body of a 60-year-old man was found near the ST Workshop in the Ajintha Chaufuli area on Monday morning. There is growing suspicion that his death may be linked to the ongoing heatwave, marking what could be the first heatstroke-related fatality in the district this summer.

The deceased has been identified as Lodhu Namdev Patil (60), a resident of Tukaram Wadi in Jalgaon. According to his relatives, he had travelled to Hingne in Bodwad taluka on Sunday morning to attend a family wedding. After spending the entire day there, he called his daughter around 7 pm to inform her that he had got off a bus at Ajintha Chaufuli and was on his way home.

However, when he did not return home late into the night, family members began searching for him in the surrounding area. After an overnight search, his body was discovered near the ST Workshop on Monday morning. The body has been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Family members suspect that Patil may have suffered due to prolonged exposure to the intense heat after spending the entire day outdoors and may have collapsed. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.

On Sunday, temperatures in Bhusawal reached as high as 46 degrees Celsius, while the average temperature across the district was around 45.3 degrees. On Monday, the temperature in Jalgaon city was recorded at 45.4 degrees at the Jain Hills observatory. Due to the extreme heat, roads remain largely deserted between 12 pm and 5 pm.

With temperatures touching nearly 45.5 degrees across the district, a strong heatwave is being felt in the region. During the ongoing wedding season, many ceremonies and processions are being held in the afternoon, often involving dancing, which increases the risk to health in such extreme conditions.

Medical experts have warned that exposure to such high temperatures can lead to dehydration, increased blood pressure, and a higher risk of heart-related issues. It is advised to avoid stepping out during peak heat hours and to limit activities like wedding processions under direct sunlight. Experts also recommend avoiding oily and spicy food during such conditions to reduce health risks.