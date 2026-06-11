Jalgaon: Farmer Mukesh Dongre Wrestles Leopard, Captures It Alive After Attack In Jamner Taluka | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a remarkable display of courage, a young farmer from Shahapur village in Jamner taluka fought off a leopard that attacked him while he was working in his field and managed to help capture the animal alive. The leopard was later handed over to the Forest Department.

The farmer, Mukesh Nana Dongre, sustained injuries during the incident and has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Jamner for treatment. His bravery has earned widespread praise across the district.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when Mukesh was carrying out pre-sowing agricultural work in his field at Shahapur. According to local residents, a leopard suddenly emerged and attacked him.

Instead of fleeing, Mukesh fought back and grappled with the animal. During the struggle, he suffered injuries from the leopard’s claws but continued to hold onto it until help arrived.

Farmers working in nearby fields rushed to the spot after noticing the commotion. They assisted Mukesh in restraining the leopard and immediately informed the Forest Department. Forest officials soon reached the location, secured the animal and took it into custody.

Mukesh was subsequently shifted to the Government Hospital in Jamner, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

After learning about the incident, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan spoke to Mukesh through a video call. The minister praised the young farmer’s courage and directed doctors to ensure that he receives proper medical care.

The incident has become a major talking point in the district, with residents, farmers and local leaders lauding Mukesh Dongre’s presence of mind and bravery in the face of danger.