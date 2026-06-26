Jalgaon: Eknath Shinde Fulfils Promise, Presents Silver Chariot For Sant Muktabai Palkhi In Memory Of Mother Gangubai Shinde | Sourced

Jalgaon: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has fulfilled his promise of donating a chariot for the ‘Adishakti Shri Sant Muktabai Palkhi Procession’ in Muktainagar in memory of his mother, Gangubai Shinde. A grand chariot made from teak wood and coated with German silver was presented for this year’s palkhi procession, adding a special significance to the religious event.

The Sant Muktabai Palkhi procession began from Muktainagar with an atmosphere of devotion and enthusiasm. State Water Supply Minister and Guardian Minister of Jalgaon District Gulabrao Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare were present on the occasion.

The ministers offered prayers at the Sant Muktabai Temple in Kothali and performed the palkhi pujan. Later, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil personally carried the palkhi to mark the beginning of the procession.

Amid chants of “Dnyanoba Mauli, Tukoba Mauli” and the sounds of taal and mrudang, thousands of Warkaris joined the procession as Sant Muktabai’s palkhi started its journey towards Pandharpur.

The Sant Muktabai Palkhi journey, which begins from the banks of the Tapi River and ends at the banks of the Chandrabhaga River in Pandharpur, is considered one of the longest palkhi routes in Maharashtra.

Speaking at the event, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil recalled Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s announcement made during last year’s palkhi ceremony. He said the promise has now been fulfilled with the presentation of the silver chariot in memory of Gangubai Shinde.

Patil also highlighted various initiatives taken for Warkaris from the constituency over the past two years and informed that a special train has been arranged this year for devotees travelling to Pandharpur. He assured that the government would continue to support the development of Sant Muktai Sansthan and religious activities.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan praised Maharashtra’s saint tradition and said the Sant Muktabai Palkhi holds a special place among devotees across the state. He said that after discussions with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, the required ₹15 crore funds for the development of the Sant Muktai shrine would be sanctioned.

Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare also expressed his emotional connection with the Sant Muktabai Palkhi and said the procession represents faith, devotion and the rich spiritual tradition of Maharashtra.

The event was attended by Sant Muktai Sansthan President Advocate Ravindra Bhaiya Patil, Palkhi procession head Ravindra Maharaj Harne, trustees Punjabrao Patil, Samrat Patil and Sandeep Patil, along with Uddhav Maharaj, Pankaj Maharaj, Kirtankars, Taalkaris, Maalkaris, officials and thousands of devotees.