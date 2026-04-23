Jalgaon: District Surpasses Annual Credit Plan Target With ₹19,874 Crore Loan Disbursement | AI

Jalgaon: The district’s economy has seen notable growth due to the effective implementation of government schemes and strong coordination between banks and the administration. Rohan Ghuge announced that Jalgaon has surpassed its target under the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for the financial year 2025–26. The district achieved 105% of its goal by disbursing loans worth ₹19,874 crore.

The target set for banks in Jalgaon under the ACP was ₹18,900 crore. Against this, total loan disbursement reached ₹19,874 crore, marking a significant achievement. In comparison, the district had achieved 94% of its target in the previous financial year (2024–25). This year’s performance reflects a strong improvement across sectors.

The Lead District Manager, working closely with the district administration, played a key role in ensuring the successful implementation of the plan. Banks across the district contributed by providing financial support to individuals and businesses. Special focus was given to government-backed schemes, retail lending, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

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These efforts have helped boost entrepreneurship, create employment opportunities, and support overall economic development in the district. The Collector praised the banking sector for its contribution and stressed the need to maintain this level of coordination and efficiency in the future.

He also said that both the district administration and banks remain committed to inclusive growth by ensuring that financial assistance reaches all sections of society in the coming years.