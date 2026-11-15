Jalgaon: Community Participation Key To Tribal Development, Says Union Minister Raksha Khadse

Jalgaon: The holistic development of society is not defined solely by physical infrastructure such as roads and bridges. Intellectual maturity is equally essential. While the Central and State governments are implementing various welfare schemes for the development of tribal communities, educated citizens and youth must take the initiative to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the most marginalised individuals, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse said.

Khadse was speaking as the chief guest at an event marking Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day), organised by the Yawal Integrated Tribal Development Project under the Tribal Development Department to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. She emphasised that if citizens worked alongside the government machinery with a sense of social responsibility, it would help realise the vision of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, who also addressed the gathering, said it was vital to convey the history of Birsa Munda's struggle, his revolutionary work and his supreme sacrifice to the younger generation. He said Munda's struggle should serve as an inspiration and instil a spirit of patriotism among the youth.

Mahajan highlighted that bringing children from tribal communities into the mainstream of education was the need of the hour. The government is focused on ensuring that students from remote areas gain admission to quality schools and are equipped to succeed in various competitive examinations. He reiterated the government's commitment to the education and bright future of tribal students.

Mahajan also stressed the need to provide a proper marketplace for products manufactured by tribal self-help groups. He said the initiative would provide local women with an opportunity to become economically self-reliant, thereby helping improve the financial status of their families.

Through the week-long programme, efforts are being made to ensure that the government's various welfare schemes reach the most marginalised sections, particularly every tribal family. Mahajan said the government and the administration were actively working to provide essential amenities such as water, roads, electricity and healthcare, and to ensure that eligible beneficiaries received the full benefits of government schemes.

Near the District Planning Committee office, the inspiring life journey of Bhagwan Birsa Munda was depicted through a series of illustrated panels and an attractive rangoli. Information boards detailing various government schemes implemented by the Project Office for the tribal community were also displayed.

Candidates selected through the ‘Pavitra’ portal system, along with meritorious students, were honoured with certificates. A self-help group that demonstrated outstanding performance was presented with a certificate and a cheque for ₹10,000.

Project Officer Arun Pawar delivered the introductory remarks, while Prashant Mahure proposed the vote of thanks.

On the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Tribal Development Project, Yawal, also organised a grand rally in Jalgaon city.