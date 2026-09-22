Jalgaon: Class 7 Student Dies By Suicide After Being Denied Permission To Attend Ganesh Immersion | Representative Image

Jalgaon: A seventh-grade student allegedly died by suicide at his home in Ghumaval, Chopda taluka, after his parents denied him permission to attend the Ganesh immersion procession.

The Ganesh immersion procession in Ghumaval was scheduled for Sunday, the seventh day of the festival. Jayesh Sandeep Patil, son of Sandeep Balkrishna Patil, had insisted on attending the procession. His parents asked him not to go to the village immediately and instead study until the procession reached their neighbourhood.

According to the information available, Jayesh became upset over the instruction. While other children in the house sat down to study, he went to the third floor and hanged himself.

When his parents realised that he was not in the study room, they searched for him and found him hanging. He was immediately taken to a doctor but was declared dead. A case of accidental death has been registered at the police station.