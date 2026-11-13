Jalgaon: 8 PHCs, 125 Sub-Centres Receive NQAS Certification; 3 Sub-Centres Get National Recognition |

Jalgaon: Jalgaon district has achieved notable success under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) initiative, which aims to improve the quality of public healthcare services. Eight Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and 125 health sub-centres in the district have received state-level NQAS certification, with three of these sub-centres also securing national-level accreditation. This achievement marks significant progress for the district's public healthcare system.

The eight Primary Health Centres that have received state-level NQAS certification are located in Wakadi, Wakod and Neri (Jamner taluka); Pimperkhed (Bhadgaon taluka); Lohara (Pachora taluka); and Dheku, Marwad and Janve (Amalner taluka). These centres received certification after successfully meeting the prescribed quality standards.

Previously, two Primary Health Centres and 17 sub-centres in Jalgaon district had received state-level NQAS certification. Following this, sustained quality improvement initiatives undertaken by the Health Department helped an additional six Primary Health Centres and 108 sub-centres secure certification. Consequently, the total number of certified healthcare facilities in the district has reached eight PHCs and 125 sub-centres. Notably, three of these sub-centres have also secured national-level accreditation.

The NQAS certification process involves a detailed evaluation of healthcare facilities based on several criteria, including the quality of patient care, patient rights, availability of medicines, laboratory services, infection control, hygiene, biomedical waste management, record-keeping, human resource management and patient satisfaction.

To meet these standards, healthcare facilities across the district focused on regular internal assessments, identifying gaps, implementing corrective measures, staff training and infrastructure improvements. The certification of eight PHCs and 125 sub-centres, along with the national-level accreditation of three sub-centres, reflects the progress made by Jalgaon's public healthcare system in improving quality, efficiency and patient care. The achievement is expected to strengthen efforts to provide better healthcare services to citizens in rural areas.

Under the guidance of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair, the initiative was systematically pursued by District Health Officer Dr Sachin Bhayekar, Additional District Health Officer Dr Ramesh Dhapte, NQAS Nodal Officer Dr Karishma Jain and Dr Pankaj Shimpi of the District Quality Assurance Committee. Their leadership, along with the coordinated efforts of officers and staff from the Health Department, contributed to this achievement.

Taluka Health Officers, Medical Officers, Community Health Officers, Health Assistants, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), health workers and other Health Department personnel also made significant contributions. Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair congratulated all officers and staff on the achievement and urged them to continue their efforts to further improve the quality of healthcare services.