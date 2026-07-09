Jalgaon: 75 Cyclists, Including Mayor Deepmala Kale, Set Off For Pandharpur Wari | Sourced

Jalgaon: As is the annual tradition, the Jalgaon Cyclists Group has organized a cycling pilgrimage (*Wari*) to Pandharpur to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini. Early this morning (Thursday) at 5:30 AM, a group of 75 cyclists—including seven women—departed for Pandharpur. Jalgaon City Mayor Deepmala Kale is participating in this pilgrimage for the second year in a row. The group will cover a distance of 485 km over three days and is scheduled to reach Pandharpur by the evening of July 11. The Jalgaon cyclists set off from Akashvani Chowk at 5:30 AM today.

Cyclists from Jalgaon, Pachora, Bhusawal, Jamner, and Chopda have joined this pilgrimage. Among the 75 participants are seven women, including Jalgaon’s First Citizen, Deepmala Manoj Kale, who is undertaking this journey for the second consecutive year. Residents of Jalgaon gathered early in the morning to bid them farewell and offer their best wishes; women performed the traditional ‘Okshana’ (ritual of waving lamps) to bless the group for their journey ahead.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Deepmala Kale said, "As I bow in devotion at the feet of Lord Vitthal, I will pray for the prosperity of the entire Jalgaon district and the sustainable development of Jalgaon city. My prayer to Lord Vitthal will be to strengthen the 'Development Vision' we have undertaken to make Jalgaon clean, beautiful, and green." "As the First Citizen of Jalgaon city, I have always prioritised health, cleanliness, and the environment. To further this developmental vision, I aim to convey the message of 'good health and environmental conservation' to the people of Jalgaon and all of Maharashtra through this cycling pilgrimage.

Deepmala Kale expressed confidence that, fueled by the love of Jalgaon's residents and the blessings of Lord Vitthal, this 485-kilometre cycling journey would undoubtedly be a success. Following the singing of the National Anthem, the group set off for Pandharpur amidst an atmosphere of great enthusiasm. Covering a total distance of 485 kilometres, the cycling group is scheduled to reach Pandharpur on the evening of Saturday, July 11."