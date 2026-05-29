Jalgaon: 113 Buildings Declared Dangerous In Municipal Corporation’s Pre-Monsoon Survey | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jalgaon: Ahead of the monsoon season, the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation has identified 113 buildings across the city as dangerous and structurally unsafe during a pre-monsoon survey. Notices have been issued to the owners of all hazardous structures, and authorities have warned that buildings classified as “extremely dangerous” must be vacated immediately to avoid any loss of life.

According to the Municipal Corporation, several old localities in Jalgaon city still contain ageing and dilapidated structures that have become highly risky, especially during heavy rainfall. Areas such as Baliram Peth, Navi Peth, Visanji Nagar, Polan Peth, Shanipeth and Joshi Peth have a large number of old buildings that are now in poor condition.

Officials said there is a serious possibility of accidents or building collapses during the monsoon if immediate precautions are not taken. The civic body has therefore completed its survey of dangerous buildings and started issuing notices to property owners.

The administration has clearly stated that if any building collapse leads to loss of life or property damage, the concerned building owner will be held solely responsible. Authorities have also instructed owners of severely dangerous structures to vacate the premises without delay.

The survey revealed that the highest number of dangerous buildings was found in Ward Committee No. 1, where 46 structures were identified as unsafe. Ward Committee No. 2 recorded the second-highest number, with 41 dangerous buildings.

Sources said several of these buildings belong to businessmen and even corporators, adding to the seriousness of the issue. Citizens have now demanded strict monitoring and immediate action from the Municipal Corporation before the arrival of heavy rains.