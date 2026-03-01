Israel-Iran War: NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule Seeks Help For Punekars Stranded In Dubai; Embassy Responds

NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule Seeks Help For Punekars Stranded In Dubai; Embassy Responds | File Photo

Pune: NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule on Sunday appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to extend urgent assistance to residents of Pune who are stranded in Dubai following widespread flight disruptions caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East after US-Israel-Iran strikes. The NCP-SP leaders also list out the names of reportedly 14 Punekars in the UAE.

Taking to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, Following citizens from Pune are currently stranded in Dubai and require urgent assistance: Aarya Anil Jadhav, Chetan Devidas Sohani, Siddheshwar Dhanraj Jadhav, Pravin Macchindra Bhand, Vishal Bharat Bhosale, Ajay Chandrashekhar Kale, Rohit Hari Alhat, Ganesh Suryakant Gulave, Prakash Siddharam Gavali, Kishor Kisanrao Kulkarni, Sandip Ashok Ukrande, Abhishek Kalantri, Namrata Kalantri and Miraya Kalantri. Requesting Hon. S Jaishankar ji, Indian Embassy in Dubai, & MEA to kindly extend necessary support and facilitate their safe return to India at the earliest. Thank you."

Responding to her tweet, the Indian Embassy in Dubai said, "We are working with local authorities, airlines and diaspora to extend all the possible help to stranded Indian nationals. We request all Indians in the UAE to follow the advisory issued through the official accounts of the Embassy and Consulate."

Dubai, a popular international destination for Indians, attract thousands of travellers every year for vacations, business trips or transit flights. At present, the names of some of the stranded passengers have been released only from Pune city. However, it is expected that many more Indians could be stuck in Dubai, either due to disrupted vacation plans or while waiting for connecting flights. Bollywood celebrities are also stranded. Actress Esha Gupta took to her social media to reassure fans that she is safe in Abu Dhabi.

Actress Sonal Chauhan, known for her film Jannat, and badminton champion PV Sindhu are also among those stuck in the region amid the ongoing security situation.