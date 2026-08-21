International Conference On Dr BR Ambedkar's People's Education Society In September

Dr BR Ambedkar | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An international conference on “Dr BR Ambedkar’s People’s Education Society: Past, Present & Future” will be held on September 11 and 12, 2026.

The conference aims to provide an international academic platform for researchers, academicians, educationists, students, policymakers, social thinkers, professionals, alumni and delegates to deliberate on the legacy, contemporary relevance and future vision of the People’s Education Society, established under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The conference will focus on education, social transformation, constitutional values, institutional governance, social inclusion, human values, Buddhist philosophy, and the future of education.

The organising committee has invited research scholars, university and college teachers, academicians, educationists, policymakers, students, practitioners, social scientists, legal scholars, alumni and delegates from India and abroad to participate in the event.

The response to the conference has been encouraging, with research papers already received from different parts of India as well as France and Vietnam. Enquiries are also being received for both online and offline participation. The physical venue will be announced 15 days before the conference.

Authors have been requested to submit their papers by August 30, 2026. Delegate registration is open in both online and offline modes at PES Polytechnic.

Authors, researchers, academicians, students, delegates and institutions have been invited to participate and contribute to making the international conference a meaningful academic tribute to the educational vision, social philosophy and transformative legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar.