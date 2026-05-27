India's First Digital SIDBI-RRB Co-Lending Loan Disbursed | Sourced

On the occasion of the 37th Foundation Day of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the RRB-SIDBI Co-Lending Programme was inaugurated by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman during a special event.

At the programme, loan sanction cheques were presented to two beneficiaries of Maharashtra Gramin Bank by the Finance Minister. The event was attended by Nidhu Saxena, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra; Sanjay Lohiya, IAS, Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services; Manoj Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director, SIDBI; and Girish Mohanrao Thorat, Chairman, Maharashtra Gramin Bank.

During the event, Ravindra Nehru Kakade, proprietor of Rohit Traders and a customer of Maharashtra Gramin Bank’s Ranjangaon Shenpunji branch in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was sanctioned India’s first SIDBI-RRB co-lending digital loan of ₹48.93 lakh. He received a symbolic cheque from the Finance Minister. Additionally, Vishwasu Industries (Proprietor: Shilendra Narayan Jarg) under the Laxmipuri Branch, Regional Office Ratnagiri, also received a loan sanction cheque.

The successful digital disbursement was made possible through coordinated efforts of branch, regional and head office teams in collaboration with customers. The achievement is being viewed as a recognition of Maharashtra Gramin Bank’s contribution to priority sector lending and financial inclusion.

Maharashtra Gramin Bank operates through a network of 759 branches across Maharashtra and continues to focus on financial inclusion, entrepreneurship development and employment generation.