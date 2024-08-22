 'If MPSC Aspirants' Demands Not Met Today, I Will Join Protest Myself', Sharad Pawar Gives Ultimatum To Maharashtra Govt
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has given an ultimatum to the Mahyuti government that if the MPSC aspirant's demands are not met today, he himself will join the protest. The MPSC students are protesting from last three days in Pune demanding the postponement of the preliminary exams scheduled on August 25.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
MPSC aspirants protesting in Pune | X@Supriya Sule

Hundreds of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants have staged a protest in Pune demanding the postponement of the preliminary exams scheduled on August 25. Following no response from the government, six of the students have gone on an indefinite hunger strike since Wednesday.

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar has now warned the government to fulfil the demands of the students by the end of the day today (Thursday, August 22) otherwise he will join the protest site.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in his ultimatum to the Mahayuti government said, "In regards to the MPSC aspirants protest, giving importance to the interests of students is the government's responsibility. However, the people in power are not taking the matter seriously. If the government does not clarify its stand by today, I will join the protestors at the protest site seeking justice for the students," Pawar said. He posted on his social media handle on Wednesday night.

article-image

The aspirants are demanding the MPSC to postpone the exams as the scheduled date, August 25, is clashing with the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exams, affecting candidates appearing in both. They are also protesting against MPSC’s decision to not schedule exams for the agriculture department along with exams for other departments. 

The Mahayuti leaders have not reacted on the matter. The protestors, however, received support from NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar who met the aspirants at the protest site on Wednesday.

article-image

“The government should realise that paying multiple examination fees is not feasible. After meeting with you, I will meet the chief minister to impress upon him your demands," Sule told the protesting students in Pune on Wednesday.

