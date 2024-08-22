'If MPSC Aspirants' Demands Not Met Today, I Will Join Protest Myself', Sharad Pawar Gives Ultimatum To Maharashtra Govt

MPSC aspirants protesting in Pune | X@Supriya Sule

Hundreds of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants have staged a protest in Pune demanding the postponement of the preliminary exams scheduled on August 25. Following no response from the government, six of the students have gone on an indefinite hunger strike since Wednesday.

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar has now warned the government to fulfil the demands of the students by the end of the day today (Thursday, August 22) otherwise he will join the protest site.

पुण्यात एमपीएससीच्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी पुकारलेल्या आंदोलनासंदर्भात विद्यार्थ्यांच्या हिताचा विचार करणं सरकारचं कर्तव्य आहे. परंतु सत्ताधारी याला गांभीर्याने घेताना दिसत नाहीत. उद्यापर्यंत यावर सरकारने योग्य भूमिका स्पष्ट केली नाही तर पुण्याच्या आंदोलनस्थळी मी स्वतः आंदोलनात सहभागी… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 21, 2024

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in his ultimatum to the Mahayuti government said, "In regards to the MPSC aspirants protest, giving importance to the interests of students is the government's responsibility. However, the people in power are not taking the matter seriously. If the government does not clarify its stand by today, I will join the protestors at the protest site seeking justice for the students," Pawar said. He posted on his social media handle on Wednesday night.

The aspirants are demanding the MPSC to postpone the exams as the scheduled date, August 25, is clashing with the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exams, affecting candidates appearing in both. They are also protesting against MPSC’s decision to not schedule exams for the agriculture department along with exams for other departments.

The Mahayuti leaders have not reacted on the matter. The protestors, however, received support from NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar who met the aspirants at the protest site on Wednesday.

“The government should realise that paying multiple examination fees is not feasible. After meeting with you, I will meet the chief minister to impress upon him your demands," Sule told the protesting students in Pune on Wednesday.